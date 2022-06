Good morning, folks...

The Rangers got stomped by the Tigers by the score of 14-7.

Taylor Hearn struggled badly, and Evan Grant wonders if Hearn’s time as a member of the rotation is running out.

Jeff Wilson’s Sunday read looks at the decisions the Rangers face in light of their viewing themselves as contenders.

Walks and errors bedeviled Jack Leiter in his start for Frisco on Saturday.

David Laurila has his Sunday notes column up at Fangraphs.