Texas Rangers lineup for June 19, 2022

Texas Rangers lineup for Jun 19, 2022 against the Detroit Tigers: starting pitchers are Dane Dunning for the Rangers and Drew Hutchison for the Tigers.

The Rangers finish off this short road trip with a Father’s Day game in Detroit, and will be facing former Rangers great Drew Hutchison, who is going for the Tigers. Ezequiel Duran, you will be happy to know, is back in the lineup at third base.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garcia — RF

Calhoun — LF

Heim — C

Lowe — 1B

Duran — 3B

Miller — Dh

Taveras — CF

12:40 p.m. Central start time