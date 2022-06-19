31-35 - Rangers hate their fathers, lose to Detroit 7-3

The Texas Rangers scored three runs but the Detroit Tigers scored seven runs.

Losing the Astros earlier in the week was disappointing considering the Rangers had their chances to win that series, but it was at least understandable. Houston is still the zenith of this Sisyphean mountain that the Rangers are hefting the boulder toward.

However, tying this series with the Tigers after winning the first two games, and with Detroit suffering through a long losing skid, feels like a massive missed opportunity.

That is what the Rangers will have to live with though as they dropped the last two games of this series, including today’s 7-3 defeat.

Player of the Game: Corey Seager hit a home run and reached thrice.

Up Next: The Rangers have the day off tomorrow. On Tuesday, they will begin a series in Arlington against Philadelphia with LHP Martin Perez set to face off against old friend RHP Kyle Gibson. First pitch of the opener from The Shed is scheduled for 7:05 pm CDT.