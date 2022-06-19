Rangers drop Tinoco to get to 13 pitchers

The Texas Rangers have sent pitcher Jesus Tinoco to AAA Round Rock, the team announced today. The Rangers have been carrying fourteen pitchers on their active roster, but with Monday being the date by which teams have to get down to thirteen pitchers, someone had to go, and Tinoco was the odd man out.

Tinoco, 27, appeared in five games since coming up as a replacement player when the Rangers had several players land on the COVID injured list. The righty reliever wasn’t on the 40 man roster, but teams are allowed to replace players who land on the COVID list with players who are not on the 40 man roster.

I am a little confused about Tinoco’s roster status, however, as the Rangers PR Twitter account said he was optioned, and the Rangers website has him on the 40 man roster, even though there doesn’t appear to be any announcement he was ever added to the 40 man roster. Evan Grant’s story, though, says Tinoco was returned, which would indicate he’s still not on the 40 man roster. Fangraphs shows he is out of options, so I’m going to assume the Twitter account used the wrong phrase.

Tinoco is expected to be replaced on the active roster by Mitch Garver, who is making a rehab appearance for Frisco tonight. That would leave only Glenn Otto on the COVID list. Once Otto is activated, the Rangers will need to clear both an active roster spot for him and a 40 man roster spot.