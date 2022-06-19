Thoughts on a 7-3 Rangers loss

Tigers 7, Rangers 3
- Generally speaking, a split of a series on the road is considered a “win.” If you win half your road games while winning your home serieses, you’ll be in really good shape.
- Nonetheless, its hard to see this split in Detroit as being something other than a disappointment.
- Certainly, part of it is due to the fact that the Rangers won the first two games of the series, on the strength of excellent pitching, leading us to think that possibly a sweep was in the cards. The Tigers had been bad all season, their offense has been terrible, and Texas seemed to be poised to potentially take the two weekend games and return home with a .500 record.
- Instead, this weekend was just the latest reminder that this isn’t a good team. Its not a bad team, to be clear...instead, its probably a .500 team, maybe a little under .500. In other words, what they have played like so far this season.
- The 14 runs the Tigers scored yesterday was the most they’d scored in a game all seaon. The 7 runs the Tigers scored today is tied for the third most they had scored all season. The worst offensive team in baseball spanked the Rangers pitchers twice in two days, and its hard to come away from that experience feeling good about the trip to Detroit, no matter how the first two games went.
- We had a First Inning Dane Dunning sighting today. It appeared that that phenomenon might be in the past, but no...three batters into the bottom of the first, Dunning had allowed three runs, courtesy of a three run home run by Robbie Grossman, following a leadoff single and then an HBP. It was his second home run of the season. His first home run of the season was yesterday, off of Taylor Hearn.
- Dunning only allowed four hits in the game, three of which came in the first, but his command was problematic nonetheless. He walked a pair of batters in the third, and ended up getting lifted with two outs in the fourth, a single and a pair of walks having loaded the bases. Dennis Santana was brought in to keep the score tied at three, and he got Spencer Torkelson to chase a pitch out of the strike zone with two strikes. But Torkelson was able to make contact, able to softly loop the pitch out into center field for a two RBI single which pretty much put the game away.
- Over the final four innings, once the Tigers took the lead, the only Ranger baserunner was Ezequiel Duran, who drew a two out walk in the sixth. Dunning was disappointing, and Matt Bush, who allowed a pair of runs in the eighth, was disappointing, but the Ranger offense scored only three runs, and that’s a problem as well.
- Dane Dunning topped out at 89.8 mph with his sinker, averaging 88.7 mph. Dennis Santana hit 97.6 mph with his sinker. Matt Moore touched 95.7 mph with his fastball. Matt Bush maxed out at 98.8 mph.
- Adolis Garcia had a 109.9 mph single. Ezequiel Duran had groundouts of 107.1 mph and 104.5 mph. Leody Taveras had a 105.3 mph single and a 101.3 mph lineout. Jonah Heim had a 103.4 mph ground out. Brad Miller had a 103.1 mph fly out. Corey Seager had a home run at 102.8 mph. Nathaniel Lowe had a 102.2 mph single. Marcus Semien had a 101.0 mph line out and a 100.7 mph single. Kole Calhoun had a 100.9 mph line out.
- That’s a lot of hard hit balls for just three runs and five hits. Every Ranger base hit had an exit velocity of at least 100 mph.
- Off day on Monday. Then home again, home again, jiggity jog.
