Texas Rangers lineup for June 2, 2022 against the Tampa Bay Rays: starting pitchers are Taylor Hearn for the Rangers and Corey Kluber for the Rays.

Texas looks to avoid splitting this four game series against the Rays this afternoon, and will be facing off against their old pal Corey Kluber. Josh Smith is back in the lineup and leading off. Corey Seager gets a day off, with Marcus Semien sliding over to shortstop and Charlie Culberson playing second base.

The lineup:

Smith — 3B

Semien — SS

Calhoun — RF

Garver — DH

Heim — C

Garcia — CF

Lowe — 1B

Reks — LF

Culberson — 2B

1:05 p.m. Central start time