Poll: Will the Rangers ever be over .500 in 2022?

The Texas Rangers began the 2022 season with two straight losses on the way to a 2-9 start, and have been digging their way out of that sub-.500 hole ever since. Texas finally got to the .500 mark with their win against the Rays on Tuesday, and could have gotten above .500 with a win last night. Alas, after last night’s loss, they are back to one game below .500.

So a simple question...do you think that, at any point during the 2022 season, the Rangers will be above .500? We are not asking if you think they will finish the season above .500, but rather, whether they will ever get above .500 at any point this year, even by just one game.

Cast your vote below...