24-26 - Rangers go quietly against Rays in finale

The Texas Rangers managed a run while the Tampa Bay Rays scored three.

On one hand, the Rangers almost certainly should have figured out a way to claim this series instead of having to settle for a split.

On the other, it’s just nice to reach the summer months and still care about the outcome of Rangers games.

Player of the Game: Marcus Semien’s first home homer was all that kept the Rangers from getting shut out.

Up Next: The Rangers will welcome the Mariners to Arlington to begin a weekend series with RHP Dane Dunning next to pitch for Texas against a pitcher to be determined later for Seattle.

The first pitch in Friday night’s opener from The Shed is scheduled for 7:05 pm CDT.