24-26 - Rangers go quietly against Rays in finale

The Texas Rangers managed a run while the Tampa Bay Rays scored three.
On one hand, the Rangers almost certainly should have figured out a way to claim this series instead of having to settle for a split.
On the other, it’s just nice to reach the summer months and still care about the outcome of Rangers games.
Player of the Game: Marcus Semien’s first home homer was all that kept the Rangers from getting shut out.
Up Next: The Rangers will welcome the Mariners to Arlington to begin a weekend series with RHP Dane Dunning next to pitch for Texas against a pitcher to be determined later for Seattle.
The first pitch in Friday night’s opener from The Shed is scheduled for 7:05 pm CDT.
