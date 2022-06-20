Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Evan Grant writes that the Texas Rangers are due for a roster reconfiguring on the other side of a long stretch of games and a missed opportunity in Detroit.

Indeed, the Rangers did not win yesterday and settled for a split against the Tigers but MLB dot com’s Dawn Klemish writes that Texas is still trending upward.

Grant notes that Dane Dunning’s road woes is reaching historical portions after he struggled in yesterday’s loss.

David Murphy joined Jeff Wilson as the latest guest on his podcast where they discussed David Murphy things.

Yesterday was Father’s Day and Charlie Culberson is kind of like the Rangers’ team dad so Kennedi Landry interviewed Culberson.

And, hows about a Mock Draft? Mike Axisa hands Elijah Green to the Rangers while noting that they really want Druw Jones.

Have a nice day!