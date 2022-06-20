Minor league update for 6/19/22

Winston Santos got the start for Down East and was terrific, allowing just one run in seven innings on four hits and three walks, striking out three.

Daniel Mateo was two for four with a walk and five stolen bases. Alejandro Osuna had a hit and a stolen base. Marcus Smith had two walks and a steal.

For Hickory, Mason Englert went six innings, allowing three runs on five hits (two homers), striking out eight while not walking anyone. Destin Dotson threw a scoreless inning.

Luisangel Acuna had a pair of hits. Chris Seise and Keyber Rodriguez each had a hit. Trevor Hauver and Evan Carter each drew a walk.

Mitch Garver, rehabbing for Frisco, was two for four with a double. Justin Foscue had a pair of doubles and a walk. Jonathan Ornelas had a pair of hits. Blaine Crim had a single and a double. Dustin Harris had a hit.

Spencer Howard went five innings for Round Rock, striking out nine, not walking anyone, and allowing one run on three hits. Jason Bahr threw two scoreless innings. Jonathan Hernandez threw a scoreless inning. Demarcus Evans allowed a pair of runs in an inning.

Nick Solak had a single and a double. Josh Smith had a single and a walk. Bubba Thompson had a pair of hits.

