Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Jeff Wilson’s newsletter covers the Texas Rangers with a day off to stew on a missed opportunity in Detroit over the weekend.

Kennedi Landry picks Martin Perez as the player most deserving of an All-Star Game nod for the Rangers.

And indeed, Perez was the lone Ranger selected by David Schoenfield for ESPN’s early All-Star team predictions.

R.J. Anderson offers up a top 30 MLB Draft prospects list, a group from which the Rangers will have the third overall pick.

And, instead of the same meatball down the middle, how about taking batting practice cuts against any pitcher’s best pitch? Zach Crizer and Hannah Keyser write that this is becoming a reality for teams willing to invest in new technology.

