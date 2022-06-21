Albert Abreu claimed by Yankees

The New York Yankees have claimed relief pitcher Albert Abreu on waivers from the Kansas City Royals, its been announced.

This isn’t really big news but I’m doing a post on it because Abreu was traded by the Rangers to the Royals earlier this month in exchange for minor league reliever Yohanse Morel. The deal came after the Rangers had designated Abreu for assignment.

And of course, the Rangers acquired Abreu from the Yankees in the first place, along with Robby Ahlstrom, in the deal that sent Jose Trevino to New York late in spring training. Abreu is out of options, so it is likely just a matter of time before he is DFA’d once again.