Garver, Smith activated, Huff optioned

The Texas Rangers activated Mitch Garver from the COVID list, activated Josh Smith from the 10 day injury list, and purchased the contract of catcher Meibrys Viloria from AAA Round Rock. To make room on the 40 man roster for Viloria, the Rangers moved Eli White from the 10 day injured list to the 60 day injured list. To make room on the active roster, the Rangers optioned Sam Huff and Zach Reks to AAA Round Rock. There was already an open active roster spot due to Jesus Tinoco being returned to Round Rock on Sunday.

Garver and Smith returning to the active roster was expected, although I think it was originally thought that Smith would miss more than the three weeks he ended up missing. With Reks being sent down, he will presumably play some outfield as well as get some time at third base.

The somewhat surprising move is Viloria replacing Huff as the backup catcher. I am guessing the organization doesn’t feel like Huff is going to get enough playing time behind Jonah Heim to warrant him staying up. Viloria, I guess, will back up Heim until Garver is ready to catch again.

In addition, Glenn Otto is slated to make a rehab start for Round Rock tonight. It sounds like the plan is for Otto to be activated to start Sunday. A 40 man roster move will need to be made when Otto is activated from the COVID list.