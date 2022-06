Texas Rangers lineup for June 21, 2022 against the Philadelphia Phillies: starting pitchers are Martin Perez for the Rangers and Kyle Gibson for the Phillies.

The Rangers are back in action and Mitch Garver is back in the lineup.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garcia — RF

Calhoun — LF

Garver — DH

Lowe — 1B

Heim — C

Smith — 3B

Taveras — CF

7:05 pm Central start time