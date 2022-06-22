Minor league update for 6/21/22

Gavin Collyer got the start for Down East, going 5.1 IP, allowing one run while striking out six and walking four. Bubba Hoopii-Tuionetoa threw 1.2 scoreless innings. Dylan MacLean allowed a run in 0.2 IP. Damian Mendoza threw 1.1 scoreless.

Daniel Mateo was three for four with a homer and two stolen bases. Alejandro Osuna had a single, a double and a stolen base.

Down East box score

Hickory starter T.K. Roby struck out nine in six innings of work, walking two and allowing three runs. Destin Dotson had a scoreless inning.

Evan Carter had two triples, a grand slam and a walk. Aaron Zavala was three for six with a double and a homer. Trevor Hauver had a double, a homer and a walk. Keyber Rodriguez was two for four with a double. Luisangel Acuna had a single, a walk and a pair of stolen bases.

Hickory box score

For Frisco, Dustin Harris had a grand slam and a walk. Blaine Crim homered and walked. Justin Foscue had a pair of hits.

Frisco box score

Glenn Otto made a rehab start for Round Rock and was roughed up, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks in 2.2 IP, striking out three. A.J. Alexy struck out six in four innings, allowing two runs.

Bubba Thompson was two for three with a homer, a walk and a stolen base.

Round Rock box score

Jojo Blackmon and Danyer Cueva each had a single and a double for the Surprise Squad. Yeison Morrobel had a hit.

ACL Rangers box score