White to Frisco, Kindreich to Hickory

The Texas Rangers have promoted righthander Owen White from high-A Hickory to AA Frisco, and have promoted lefthander Larson Kindreich from low-A Down East to high-A Hickory, in a bit of news that came out last night that I missed.

White, who turns 23 in August, was the Rangers’ second round pick in 2018, but missed all of 2019 and 2020 due to Tommy John surgery and the COVID 19 pandemic, then missed time in 2021 after breaking his hand punching the mound in frustration during his first start of the year. He was really good once he got back on the mound for Down East in 2021, however, and was electrifying in the Arizona Fall League, earning Pitcher of the Year honors while dominating more advanced competition.

White has a 3.99 ERA in 58 innings for Hickory this year, but has struck out a third of the batters he has faced while walking just 19 batters. He will now be joining a Frisco rotation that had a rotation spot open up when Cole Ragans was promoted to AAA Round Rock. White is Rule 5 eligible after the season.

Kindreich, who turned 23 yesterday, was the Rangers’ eighth round pick out of Biola in 2021, signing for just $150,000. He has made short work of Carolina League hitters this year, however, and has seen his stock rise as a result. Kindreich has a 2.37 ERA in 38 innings, with 55 Ks against 20 walks and 0 home runs allowed.