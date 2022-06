Texas Rangers lineup for June 22, 2022 against the Philadelphia Phillies: starting pitchers are Jon Gray for the Rangers and Zack Wheeler for the Phillies.

The Rangers look to sweep the Phillies, but will have their hands full as they are facing Phillies ace Zack Wheeler, who I always think is left handed even though he is righthanded.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garcia — CF

Calhoun — RF

Heim — C

Lowe — 1B

Smith — LF

Duran — 3B

Miller — DH

3:05 pm Central start time