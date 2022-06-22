 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 68 Game Day Thread - Philadelphia Phillies @ Texas Rangers

The Rangers go for a brief sweep

By ghostofErikThompson
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Phillies @ Texas Rangers

Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 3:05 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)

The Shed

RHP Zack Wheeler vs. RHP Jon Gray

Today's Lineups

PHILLIES RANGERS
Kyle Schwarber - LF Marcus Semien - 2B
Rhys Hoskins - 1B Corey Seager - SS
Bryce Harper - DH Adolis Garcia - CF
Nick Castellanos - RF Kole Calhoun - RF
J.T. Realmuto - C Jonah Heim - C
Didi Gregorius - SS Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
Odubel Herrera - CF Josh H. Smith - LF
Alec Bohm - 3B Ezequiel Duran - 3B
Bryson Stott - 2B Brad Miller - DH
Zack Wheeler - RHP Jon Gray - RHP

Go Rangers!

