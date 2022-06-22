33-35 - Rangers zoom through Phillies 4-2 to sweep short series

The Texas Rangers scored four runs while the Philadelphia Phillies scored two runs.

The Rangers have opened this homestand with a couple of wins over Philadelphia. After last night’s blowout shutout, today’s game was more a little more contested, though one that Texas never trailed and always seemed to be in control of.

That comfortable feeling was due in part to starter Jon Gray tossing another solid — albeit mildly inefficient — game (5 1⁄ 3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 5 Ks) where the only blemish came on a two-run Kyle Schwarber homer. The bullpen took care of the rest as the Rangers have really leaned into the 1-2 punch of Martin Perez and Gray these last couple of weeks.

Meanwhile, at the plate, the Rangers scored four runs in 2021 NL Cy Young runner up Zack Wheeler’s 4 1⁄ 3 innings of work. Though they didn’t pile on like they did last night, the outcome still never really seemed to be in doubt.

This series was only two games but the Rangers won both of them so that’s a sweep. Instead of a broom, Texas whipped out a Dirt Devil.

Player of the Game: Two RBI hits by Kole Calhoun proved to be the eventual difference makers today as Calhoun broke open a 2-2 tie with a run scoring single in the 3rd and gave Texas an insurance run with an RBI double in the 5th.

Shoutout also to Josh Smith who motored in from first base on an RBI single because he is incredibly fast and handsome.

Up Next: Those wacky MLB schedule makers hand the Rangers their second day off in four days and also their third to last day off before the All-Star break. Afterward, the homestand will continue with RHP Dane Dunning happy to be home for a matchup against RHP Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals.

Friday night’s first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 7:05 pm CDT.