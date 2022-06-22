Minor league update for 6/22/22

Rangers affiliates had a pair of 1-0 wins where they held their opponent to three hits. One was by Down East, who had Emiliano Teodo go five innings, striking out six and walking two, and Jose Corniell go four innings, allowing just an HBP while striking out five.

The lone Wood Duck hit came on a Daniel Mateo home run. Alejandro Osuna walked twice and, weirdly, was caught stealing twice.

Down East box score

Ricky Vanasco started for Hickory and went 3.1 scoreless innings, striking out four while walking three. Marc Church allowed two runs on a pair of solo home runs in two innings, striking out two.

Evan Carter had a hit, a walk and a stolen base. Luisangel Acuna and Angel Aponte each had a pair of hits and a stolen base. Trevor Hauver had a hit and two walks.

Hickory box score

For Frisco, Avery Weems started and threw three shutout innings, striking out five and walking two. Justin Foscue and David Garcia each had hits.

Frisco box score

The other 1-0 game was by Round Rock, with Cole Ragans putting up his second masterful start in two AAA outings. Ragans went six innings, walking two, allowing two hits and striking out seven in just 78 pitches. Jonathan Hernandez, Spencer Patton and Josh Sborz each threw a scoreless inning.

Davis Wendzel, Andy Ibanez and Josh Sale all had hits.

Round Rock box score