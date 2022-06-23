Thursday Morning Links

Morning, all!

You know what happens sometimes when you give a 19 year old almost $4 million? They get suspended by MLB for their off-the-field conduct.

T.R. Sullivan walks down memory lane by looking at various three-of-a-kinds throughout Rangers history.

Working both Ezequiel Duran and Josh Smith into the lineup resulted in the Rangers’ 10th straight win over the Phillies.

Evan Grant says that the next few weeks are critical to determining if there will be a playoff push in 2023.

Taylor Hearn has been moved to the bullpen, leaving the question open as to who will make his start on Saturday.

Kennedi Landry points out that the Rangers’ pitching has been a pleasant surprise in 2022, and that was highlighted in the sweep of the Phillies.