Rangers acquire Duggar for Calhoun

MLB Trade Rumors: The Texas Rangers are getting Steven Duggar from the San Francisco Giants for Willie Calhoun, per Andrew Baggerly on Twitter. Baggerly says he hears the deal is in place, which would suggest that it is either pending medicals or awaiting the Rangers’ decision on how to clear a 40 man roster spot for Duggar.

Duggar, 28, has spent most of the 2022 season on the 60 day injured list with an oblique injury. He’s a left handed hitting center fielder who had a nice 2021 season in a part time role, but who historically hasn’t hit.

Duggar does have an option remaining, per Fangraphs. My guess is that, if and when he’s in the majors, he’ll fill the Eli White fourth outfielder role. With Leody Taveras in the majors, there’s no need for a Zach Reks/Steele Walker type lefty corner bat on the roster.

Reks could be a roster casualty, either with this move or when Glenn Otto and Jonathan Hernandez are activated. Demarcus Evans and Spencer Patton are other bubble guys on the 40.

As for Calhoun, the Giants can see what they can do with him in AAA the rest of the year. He’s not taking up a 40 man spot for them, since he cleared waivers and was outrighted by the Rangers earlier this year, and they’ve had some success with similar reclamation projects.

UPDATE — The deal is officially Duggar for Calhoun and cash considerations—presumably Texas paying some of Calhoun’s salary. Spencer Patton has been designated for assignment. The Rangers will make an active roster move once Duggar reports tomorrow. Assuming Duggar is not optioned, a position player will have to be taken off the active roster since the Rangers are at their max for pitchers on the roster. My guess is that if there isn’t an i.l. move Ezequiel Duran is sent down, making Josh Smith the everyday third baseman.