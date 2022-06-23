Minor league update for 6/23/22

Ryan Garcia started for Down East, going 3.1 IP, striking out five and walking three while allowing one run. Nick Lockhart threw 0.2 scoreless IP. Josh Gessner allowed one run in four innings, striking out two and walking three.

Josy Galan homered. Daniel Mateo had a hit, a walk and a steal. Alejandro Osuna had a hit and a steal. Maximo Acosta doubled.

Down East box score

Robbie Ahlstrom started for Hickory, allowing a pair of runs in 4.1 IP, striking out six and walking two. Destin Dotson threw a shutout inning, striking out three.

Luisangel Acuna had a pair of hits. Cody Freeman had a double, a single and a walk. Evan Carter had a hit. Keyber Rodriguez had a double. Aaron Zavala drew a pair of walks.

Hickory box score

For Frisco, Cody Bradford started and struggled, allowing seven runs in 4.2 IP, striking out four and allowing a pair of home runs. Justin Foscue doubled.

Frisco box score

Cole Winn went for Round Rock, allowing three runs in five innings, striking out three and walking four. Demarcus Evans walked three in an inning of work, allowing one run. Yerry Rodriguez strikes out two in a scoreless inning.

Andy Ibanez, Zach Reks and Josh Sale all had hits.

Round Rock box score

The Surprise Squad just started a little bit ago. We will update when their game is done.