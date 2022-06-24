Friday morning Rangers update

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers were off yesterday.

They did, however, make a move with the San Francisco Giants to exchange Willie Calhoun for outfielder Steven Duggar.

Levi Weaver has a post on The Athletic where he discusses that trade at length.

Jeff Wilson’s Friday newsletter is mostly about that trade as well.

Elsewhere Evan Grant has a list of five players the Rangers could target with the third overall pick in the upcoming draft.

MLB Pipeline looks back at the 2017 draft and names the best player selected from each team.

And finally it looks like the career of outfield prospect Bayron Lora has once again been put on hold after he’s been put on the restricted list “pending the results of MLB’s investigation into Lora’s off-field conduct.” Yeesh.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers start up another interleague series tonight vs. the Nationals at the GLF. Dane Dunning on the mound for Texas.

Happy Friday.