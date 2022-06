Texas Rangers lineup for June 24, 2022 against the Washington Nationals: starting pitchers are Dane Dunning for the Rangers and Paolo Espino for the Nationals.

The Rangers continue their homestand and their battles with the denizens of the N.L. East today, as they take on the Washington Nationals.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garcia — CF

Calhoun — RF

Garver — DH

Heim — C

Lowe — 1B

Duran — 3B

Miller — LF

7:05 p.m. Central start time