Game 69 Game Day Thread - Washington Nationals @ Texas Rangers

Nice.

By ghostofErikThompson
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Nationals @ Texas Rangers

Friday, June 24, 2022, 7:05 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)

The Shed

RHP Paolo Espino vs. RHP Dane Dunning

Today's Lineups

NATIONALS RANGERS
Cesar Hernandez - 2B Marcus Semien - 2B
Juan Soto - RF Corey Seager - SS
Josh Bell - 1B Adolis Garcia - CF
Nelson Cruz - DH Kole Calhoun - RF
Luis Garcia - SS Mitch Garver - DH
Keibert Ruiz - C Jonah Heim - C
Yadiel Hernandez - LF Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
Maikel Franco - 3B Ezequiel Duran - 3B
Victor Robles - CF Brad Miller - LF
Paolo Espino - RHP Dane Dunning - RHP

Go Rangers!

