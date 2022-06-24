Game 69 Game Day Thread - Washington Nationals @ Texas Rangers

Washington Nationals @ Texas Rangers
Friday, June 24, 2022, 7:05 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)
The Shed
RHP Paolo Espino vs. RHP Dane Dunning
Today's Lineups
|NATIONALS
|RANGERS
|Cesar Hernandez - 2B
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Juan Soto - RF
|Corey Seager - SS
|Josh Bell - 1B
|Adolis Garcia - CF
|Nelson Cruz - DH
|Kole Calhoun - RF
|Luis Garcia - SS
|Mitch Garver - DH
|Keibert Ruiz - C
|Jonah Heim - C
|Yadiel Hernandez - LF
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Maikel Franco - 3B
|Ezequiel Duran - 3B
|Victor Robles - CF
|Brad Miller - LF
|Paolo Espino - RHP
|Dane Dunning - RHP
Go Rangers!
Loading comments...