33-36 - Rangers honor Washington by doing nothing in 2-1 loss

The lengthy list of wasted opportunities has a new addition

By ghostofErikThompson
MLB: Washington Nationals at Texas Rangers Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Rangers scored a run but the Washington Nationals scored two runs.

The Rangers collected a solo home run for the entirety of their scoring effort tonight against the National League’s second worst team and therefore they did not win.

Player of the Game: El Bombi threw a runner out at home and also hit the home run.

Up Next: These Rangers and those Nationals are back at it tomorrow afternoon with a to be determined starter next up for Texas opposite RHP Josiah Gray for Washington.

Saturday’s first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 3:05 pm CDT.

