Saturday morning Rangers stuff

The Rangers lost 2-1 to the Nationals last night, continuing the team’s bad luck in one-run games.

Kennedi Landry touches on a pretty solid start from Dane Dunning.

Evan Grant writes that Chris Woodward is having to get creative his his lineups in order to get everyone regular at-bats.

Grant also writes that Matt Bush will be starting for the Rangers in a bullpen game today, Texas looking for its first win of the season in such games.

Jack Leiter started for Frisco last night and wasn’t bad, but his issues with walks and pitch counts continued.

Jeff Wilson’s farm notes revolve around Cole Winn Ragans, who Wilson says is on the cusp of the major leagues.

And a couple Keith Law things to wrap up, one being his most recently updated mock draft and the other being his list of prospects to watch from the Men’s College World Series.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers and Nationals continue their series later today at 3:05.

