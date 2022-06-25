Texas Rangers lineup for June 25, 2022: starting pitchers are Matt Bush for the Rangers and Josiah Gray for the Nationals.

Texas plays an afternoon game today, and will try to score multiple runs, something they didn’t do in yesterday’s loss. Steven Duggar isn’t in the lineup, and it isn’t clear if he is being activated today. Leody Taveras and Josh Smith are in the lineup, and Meibrys Viloria makes his Rangers debut.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garcia — RF

Calhoun — LF

Garver — DH

Lowe — 1B

Smith — 3B

Taveras — CF

Viloria — C

3:05 pm Central start time