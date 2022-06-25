 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Texas Rangers lineup for June 25, 2022

Texas tries to score runs after not doing a good job of doing that yesterday

By Adam J. Morris
Texas Rangers Photo Day Photo by Kelsey Grant/Getty Images

Texas Rangers lineup for June 25, 2022: starting pitchers are Matt Bush for the Rangers and Josiah Gray for the Nationals.

Texas plays an afternoon game today, and will try to score multiple runs, something they didn’t do in yesterday’s loss. Steven Duggar isn’t in the lineup, and it isn’t clear if he is being activated today. Leody Taveras and Josh Smith are in the lineup, and Meibrys Viloria makes his Rangers debut.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garcia — RF

Calhoun — LF

Garver — DH

Lowe — 1B

Smith — 3B

Taveras — CF

Viloria — C

3:05 pm Central start time

