34-36 - Rangers wrest away walk-off win over Washington

The Texas Rangers scored three runs but the Washington Nationals scored two runs.

This series has felt like pulling teeth but, nevertheless, the Rangers won today’s game to even up this series with a walk-off win in the 9th.

Player of the Game: El Bombi sent ‘em home happy with the game-winning dong.

Up Next: The Rangers will go for the series win with RHP Glenn Otto back in mix for Texas against RHP Jackson Tetreault for Washington.

Sunday afternoon’s series finale from The Shed is scheduled for 1:35 pm CDT.