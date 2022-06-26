Minor league update for 6/25/22

Mitch Bratt started for Down East and was dominant, going five shutout innings while allowing no hits or walks (he did hit a batter), striking out seven. Bradford Webb went the rest of the way, throwing four shutout innings, allowing a hit and a walk and striking out four.
Abimelec Ortiz was three for four with a homer. Alejandro Osuna was two for four. Marcus Smith had a hit, a walk and a stolen base (his 27th of the year, which is a lot for a guy hitting .160 on the year).
Larson Kindreich went four innings in his high-A debut, allowing two runs on two hits, two HBPs and three walks, striking out five. Destin Dotson threw a scoreless inning.
Evan Carter had a triple, a stolen base, and two walks. Aaron Zavala had a double. Keyber Rodriguez had a hit and a walk. Chris Seise had a pair of walks.
Owen White was solid in his AA debut, striking out five batters in 5.1 IP, allowing two runs, walking two and giving up a home run.
Dustin Harris was two for four with a walk. Jonathan Ornelas had a hit.
Spencer Howard started for Round Rock and had another acceptable outing, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks in five innings, striking out five. Jonathan Hernandez allowed a pair of hits in 0.2 IP. Yerry Rodriguez threw 1.1 scoreless innings, striking out two.
Sam Huff had a homer and a walk. Josh Sale had a single and a double. Bubba Thompson and Steele Walker each drew a walk.
Jose Gonzalez gave up four runs in 2.2 IP, striking out four. Kai Wynyard allowed a run in 2.1 IP, striking out four. Evan Elliott allowed a home run and struck out one in an inning of work.
Miguel Aparicio was one for three. Danyer Cueva had a pair of hits and a walk. Jojo Blackmon had a hit, a walk and a stolen base.
