Sunday morning Rangers things

The Texas Rangers beat the Washington Nationals by a score of 3-2.

Evan Grant’s game story talks about Nathaniel Lowe and Adolis Garcia carrying the struggling Rangers offense.

Jeff Wilson says that Adolis, who hit the walk-off winner for the Rangers on Saturday, is the team’s best player.

Mitch Garver faces a decision in the coming days, as he needs surgery to repair his flexor tendon, and if he doesn’t undergo surgery soon, he may might not be ready to start the 2023 season.

Taylor Hearn and Ezequiel Duran were optioned to AAA Round Rock after the game, with Hearn joining the Express rotation and Duran slated to get some work in the outfield.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa said Jose Trevino, who the Rangers traded right before the season started, got “shafted” in Texas. The full quote:

“He got shafted, pretty much, in Texas. For him to have this opportunity to do what he’s doing now, there was never a doubt for me thinking that he was going to do this. It was more so questioning Texas’ decisions and what they were thinking, the whole process of signing those guys and bringing those guys in [ahead of Trevino] didn’t make any sense to me.”

Jeff Wilson says that IKF is full of baloney.

David Laurila has his Sunday notes column up at Fangraphs.