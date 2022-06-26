Bryce Harper’s 2022 possibly over after broken thumb

Philadelphia Phillies DH Bryce Harper suffered a broken left thumb on Saturday after being hit in the hand by a high and tight fastball from Blake Snell. While Harper is slated to see a hand specialist this week to determine the best course of action and whether surgery is necessary, at first blush, Harper’s season may well be over.

Harper has been limited to DH duties since the middle of April due to a damage UCL in his right elbow. Harper received a PRP injection for the injury in May and has not thrown since that time. The plan was to see how the injury responded to the PRP injection, and determine at some point whether Tommy John surgery was necessary, and if so, when surgery should occur.

The broken thumb could impact the timeline on TJS, should it be necessary. Once would expect Harper to miss at least a couple of months due to this most recent injury. If the Phillies stay in the race, Harper would seem likely to try to get back to playing in order to be available in September and in the playoffs, if the prognosis on his hand is such that that is a realistic timeline.

If the Phillies fall out of the race in the N.L. East, however, or if the hand injury is going to limit Harper into October, then Harper may undergo Tommy John surgery this summer, in order to be at full strength for the start of 2023.