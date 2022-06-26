Texas Rangers lineup for June 26, 2022 against the Washington Nationals: starting pitchers are Glenn Otto for the Rangers and Jackson Tetreault for the Nationals.

The Rangers will try to win the rubber match of this series and head out on their road trip on a positive note. They are facing someone named Jackson Tetreault, who went to Manatee College. They also have a very lefty-switchy heavy lineup today, with only Marcus Semien and Adolis Garcia hitting from solely the right side.

Texas also has Josh Smith in the leadoff spot, and Evan Grant suggests that this may be an extended look at Smith at the top spot. I’m skeptical of Smith’s ability to hit enough to warrant hitting leadoff, but if he can get on base at a decent clip, he could be a good setup guy for the big bats that follow.

The lineup:

Smith — 3B

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garcia — RF

Calhoun — DH

Lowe — 1B

Heim — C

Miller — LF

Taveras — CF

1:35 p.m. Central start time