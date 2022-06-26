Minor league update for 6/26/22

Winston Santos got the start for Down East today, going five innings, allowing two runs on a two run home run that was the only hit he gave up, walking two and striking out seven. Nick Lockart allowed a run on a solo shit in an inning of work. Bubba Hoopii-Tuionetoa and Damian Mendoza each struck out one in a scorless inning of work.

Alberto Osuna was two for four with a walk, a double and two stolen bases. Daniel Mateo had a pair of hits and a stolen base. Maximo Acosta had a pair of hits. Marcus Smith had a walk and yet another stolen base, his 28th of the year. Ian Moller had a hit, two walks and a stolen base.

Down East box score

Mason Englert went 4.2 IP for the Crawdads, allowing four runs on four hits and a walk, striking out five. Marc Church struck out two and walked one in 1.1 IP.

Luisangel Acuna had a double and a walk. Evan Carter and Thomas Saggese each had a hit, a walk and a stolen base. Aaron Zavala had a double. Cody Freeman had a hit.

Hickory box score

For Frisco, Jonathan Ornelas had two hits and a walk. Dustin Harris had a hit and a walk. Blaine Crim had a pair of hits.

Frisco box score

A.J. Alexy started for Round Rock, allowing a run on three hits and four walks in 3.2 IP, striking out five. Spencer Patton allowed a run in 1.1 IP, striking out three. Jason Bahr threw a scoreless inning.

Sam Huff had three hits. Nick Solak had a double.

Round Rock box score