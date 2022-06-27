Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Kennedi Landry writes that while the Texas Rangers were losing a series to a terrible Washington team, the team was weighing their options on how to survive with two and half starting pitchers.

Grant writes that, in a tale as old as time, the Rangers have big rotation questions and few immediate answers.

Jeff Wilson writes that the Rangers will be running with zero margin for error as they plan to skip a fifth starter they don’t even have or opt for bullpen games.

Of course, the best starter the Rangers do have is one who was an afterthought as the season began. Dylan Svoboda writes about how Martin Perez became his best self at 31.

Grant has quotes from Perez about wishing to stay in Texas for longer than just this ascendant season.

Wilson writes that the Rangers are zeroing in on who they might take with the No. 3 overall pick at next month’s MLB Draft.

Among his notes, Grant writes about the Rangers promoting Josh Smith to the leadoff spot in Sunday’s loss.

Landry writes about Brad Miller reaching the milestone of 1,000 big league games over the weekend. That’s a lot of games for the best shortstop in the American League.

And, Wilson’s Rangers Today podcast invited Jonathan Ornelas to talk about his breakout season with Frisco.

