LSB Midseason Community Prospect Rankings — #1

Its that time of year again...time for the LSB Midseason Community Prospect Rankings.

As we do every year, twice a year — once midseason and once offseason — we are voting on who we think is the top prospect in the Rangers farm system right now. If the voting is close, we have a runoff. We then vote on each successive spot, removing each prospect from consideration as they are voted in.

Because there has been a history of vote-spamming shenanigans in the rankings, I used Google Forms for the last couple of community rankings, and it worked out well, so we will use it again. You will need to include your LSB user name when you vote. If you don’t have an LSB user name, you need to use some sort of identifier. While this won’t eliminate the possibility of vote spamming, it will make it harder.

I’m including the top 10 prospects on the offseason community prospect list in today’s vote. I will add players going forward. There is also an “Other” option, if you would like, and the ability to identify who your “Other” choice is.

So who is the #1 prospect in the Rangers system right now?

Cast your vote below...