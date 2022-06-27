 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Texas Rangers lineup for June 27, 2022

The Rangers kick off the road trip with three in Kansas City

By Adam J. Morris
Washington Nationals v Texas Rangers Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Texas Rangers lineup for June 27, 2022 against the Kansas City Royals: starting pitchers are Martin Perez for the Rangers and Kris Bubic for the Royals.

The Rangers look to get the unpleasantness of yesterday’s loss to the Nats behind them as they start a nine game road trip — their final road trip before the All Star Break. Texas is going up against lefty Kris Bubic in the first of three games in Kansas City, so we get some hot-n-steamy Culb action today.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garcia — RF

Heim — C

Calhoun — LF

Garver — DH

Lowe — 1B

Taveras — CF

Culberson — 3B

7:10 p.m. Central start time

