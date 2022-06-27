35-37 - Rangers break out in a big way for 10-4 win over Royals

The Texas Rangers exploded for ten runs while the Kansas City Royals scored four runs.

The final long road trip of the first half for Texas opened in nearly as positive a way as this team likely can achieve as, other than some shakiness from starter Martin Perez in the early frames, the Rangers enjoyed an emphatic six-run victory.

Despite allowing four runs, Perez wasn’t exactly smacked around, and indeed the Royals were benefiting from some frustrating weak contact hits or balls that irritatingly found holes but after KC scored in the 1st inning, their three runs in the 2nd erased a 4-1 Rangers lead.

However, from there, Perez reverted back to 2022 Marteen and mowed the Royals down over the next four innings — with the bullpen chipping in for three more — while the Rangers scored the game’s final six runs.

With the win, the Rangers climbed back to within two games of .500.

Player of the Game: After an immensely frustrating series at the plate for Texas over the weekend against Washington, the Rangers enjoyed a good night from the bats in this one. Every member of the lineup reached at least once. Only Marcus Semien didn’t have a hit, and each of the hitters No. 4 through No. 9 in the lineup had at least two hits.

The big hit of the evening perhaps came off the bat of Mitch Garver as his two-run home run turned a 5-4 game that had been a bit of a clown fiesta into a 7-4 game that gave the Rangers room to breathe.

Including the dong, Garver went 2 for 4, scored twice, drove in two, and walked once.

Up Next: More Rangers vs Royals with RHP Jon Gray set to make the start for Texas against RHP Jonathan Heasley for Kansas City.

Tuesday night’s first pitch from Kauffman Stadium is scheduled for 7:10 pm CDT.