Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Kennedi Landry writes that Martin Perez helped the Texas Rangers win last night exactly ten years after his debut (if you want to feel immensely old).

Evan Grant writes that last night’s turnaround shows that now, after ten years, Perez is able to calm himself when things aren’t going his way.

The Levi Weaver Weaver Wire covers the Mitch Garver conundrum in which Garver needs surgery now to be ready to catch next season but his bat can still do things like break open last night’s game.

Jeff Wilson writes that despite Garver’s usefulness at the plate, he should probably go ahead and have the surgery sooner rather than later and later might be as soon as the All-Star Break.

Grant ponders if it’s time for the Rangers to step in and alter their $350 million dollar man’s approach at the plate.

Evan Carter broke out of probably the first slump of his life in a big way to secure himself a spot on MLB Pipeline’s Prospect Team of the Week. Carter also remains a human outlier:

There are 11 teenagers in the minor leagues with 200+ PAs and a swinging-strike rate below 10%. Only one is above Low-A. His name? Evan Carter. #Rangers. — Josh Norris (@jnorris427) June 28, 2022

Grant notes that the Rangers are keeping their trade deadline options open but aren’t in the sell-anything-that-isn’t-bolted-down portion of the rebuild any longer regardless.

And, Will Leitch does the whole “who’s ever heard of Dennis Santana!?” bit while naming Dennis Santana as an under-the-radar All-Star candidate.

Have a nice day!