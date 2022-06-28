Texas Rangers lineup for June 28, 2022 against the Kansas City Royals: starting pitchers are Jon Gray for the Rangers and Jonathan Heasley for the Royals.
The Rangers have game two in Kansas City, and manager Chris Woodward is rolling with a very lefty-heavy lineup that includes just two righthanded hitters. Steven Duggar is also getting a start in center field today.
The lineup:
Smith — 3B
Seager — SS
Semien — 2B
Calhoun — RF
Garcia — DH
Lowe — 1B
Heim — C
Miller — LF
Duggar — CF
7:10 p.m. Central start time
