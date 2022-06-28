 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 73 Game Day Thread - Texas Rangers @ Kansas City Royals

Could the Rangers win two in a row?

By ghostofErikThompson
Texas Rangers v Kansas City Royals Photo by Reed Hoffmann/Getty Images

Texas Rangers @ Kansas City Royals

Tuesday, June 28, 2022, 7:10 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)

Kauffman Stadium

RHP Jon Gray vs. RHP Jonathan Heasley

Today's Lineups

RANGERS ROYALS
Josh H. Smith - 3B Whit Merrifield - 2B
Corey Seager - SS Andrew Benintendi - LF
Marcus Semien - 2B Bobby Witt - SS
Kole Calhoun - RF MJ Melendez - C
Adolis Garcia - DH Hunter Dozier - 1B
Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Vinnie Pasquantino - DH
Jonah Heim - C Michael Taylor - CF
Brad Miller - LF Kyle Isbel - RF
Steven Duggar - CF Nicky Lopez - 3B
Jon Gray - RHP Jonathan Heasley - RHP

Go Rangers!

