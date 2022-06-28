Game 73 Game Day Thread - Texas Rangers @ Kansas City Royals

Texas Rangers @ Kansas City Royals
Tuesday, June 28, 2022, 7:10 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)
Kauffman Stadium
RHP Jon Gray vs. RHP Jonathan Heasley
Today's Lineups
|RANGERS
|ROYALS
|Josh H. Smith - 3B
|Whit Merrifield - 2B
|Corey Seager - SS
|Andrew Benintendi - LF
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Bobby Witt - SS
|Kole Calhoun - RF
|MJ Melendez - C
|Adolis Garcia - DH
|Hunter Dozier - 1B
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Vinnie Pasquantino - DH
|Jonah Heim - C
|Michael Taylor - CF
|Brad Miller - LF
|Kyle Isbel - RF
|Steven Duggar - CF
|Nicky Lopez - 3B
|Jon Gray - RHP
|Jonathan Heasley - RHP
Go Rangers!
