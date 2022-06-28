36-37 - Rangers enjoy a king-sized 8-3 victory over Royals

The Texas Rangers scored eight runs while the Kansas City Royals mustered a mere three runs.

With the assumption that the Rangers would be hovering around .500 in this see what we’ve got phase of the rebuild effort, that’s pretty much exactly what we’ve gotten out of ‘em this season so far.

The way in which we’ve gotten here has been sometimes frustrating because the opportunities to get over the hump has been so tantalizing. It’s been a real two steps forward, three steps back kind of campaign for Texas.

However, in this one, after a blowout win last evening, the Rangers got a glimpse of what it might be like if everything were going swimmingly instead of how things have gone with expectations met.

Jon Gray? 7 innings of 5-hit, 1-run ball.

Marcus Semien? Double, dinger, 3 hits, 4-RBIs, stellar defense.

Corey Seager? A couple of hits, a couple of RBIs.

The Rangers invested nearly $600 million on those three players expecting them to drag the franchise kicking and screaming out of their worst era in 40 or more years. Tonight, we saw what it might look like if they did.

Player of the Game: Yeah, sure, the stars were stars again but you can’t ignore Steven Duggar going 2 for 4 with a run scored in his first start with Texas!

Up Next: RHP Dane Dunning will get a shot at helping the Rangers sweep the Royals, see Texas move back to .500, and win his first road game in 874 years. Kansas City will counter with RHP Zack Greinke.

Wednesday’s series finale from Kauffman Stadium is scheduled for 1:10 pm CDT.