Thoughts on an 8-3 Rangers win

Rangers 8, Royals 3
- Once again, the Rangers are within striking distance of .500.
- Jon Gray cruised through seven innings, allowing just one run, due in part to his inducing three double plays. The one run that he gave up was on a two out RBI single by Bobby Witt, Jr. that scored Whit Merrifield from second. Witt ended up going to second on a balk before the inning ended. Those were the only two Royals runners to make it as far as second off of Gray.
- Gray went almost exclusively with his fastball/slider combo, using those two pitches about 90% of the time. The slider was especially effective for Gray against the Royals — throwing it 31 times, Gray got 9 swings and misses with it, while the Royals were able to put the slider into play just twice, without getting any hits off of it.
- Gray has now allowed four runs in his last 25.2 IP, and his ERA on the year is down to 3.89.
- Jose Leclerc allowed two runs in an inning of work, including a home run. Not good, but at least it was in a game where the Rangers had a big cushion.
- Dennis Santana closed it out. He now has a 1.53 ERA on the year.
- The Rangers bats got going early, with Adolis Garcia doubling home Marcus Semien in the first inning, then put up a pair of three spots in the third and fourth innings. Things went into cruise control after that.
- Marcus Semien hit third, behind Corey Seager for the first time all season. Coincidentally, or not, but yeah, probably coincidentally, Semien and Seager both had big games. Semien was a triple shy of the cycle, and Seager had a single and a double. I’m guessing we see Semien behind Seager again tomorrow.
- Every Ranger starter got a hit except for Jonah Heim. Steven Duggar picked up a pair of hits in his first start as a Texas Ranger, so clearly the Rangers won the trade.
- Josh Smith was lifted from the game in the 8th inning due to a calf contusion, suffered when Smith fouled a ball off his calf earlier in the game. The beats say it was just a precautionary measure, and not serious, though with a day game tomorrow it’s possible he gets a day off.
- Jon Gray topped out at 97.7 mph, with his fastball averaging 96.4 mph. Jose Leclerc reached 95.9 with his fastball. Dennis Santana hit 96.6 mph with his sinker.
- Marcus Semien had a 103.9 mph double, a 100.5 mph single, a 97.9 mph home run and a 97.7 mph sac fly. Corey Seager had a 103.2 mph double and a 102.5 mph single. Nathaniel Lowe had a 103.3 mph ground out and a 100.0 mph single. Jonah Heim had a 100.2 fly out.
- The Quest for .500 resumes tomorrow.
