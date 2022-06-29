Minor league update for 6/28/22

Gavin Collyer started for Down East and went five innings, allowing a run on a solo home run, striking out six and walking one. Dylan MacLean threw two shutout innings.

Daniel Mateo was two for four with a pair of stolen bases. Marcus Smith had a double and a walk. Maximo Acosta had a hit.

Down East box score

T.K. Roby went five innings for the Crawdads, allowing three runs, striking out four and walking two. Deston Dotson struck out four, walked two and allowed a solo home run in two innings of work.

Evan Carter and Trevor Hauver each had a hit and a walk. Chris Seise had a hit. Aaron Zavala had three walks. Cody Freeman had a pair of walks.

Hickory box score

Frisco had Avery Weems as their starter, and Weems allowed an unearned run in five innings of work, walking three, allowing two hits and striking out five. Dustin Harris homered.

Frisco box score

Cole Ragans got the start for the Express and struck out four in four innings of work, walking one, allowing five hits and giving up two runs. Hever Bueno threw two scoreless innings. Chase Lee gave up four runs in 0.2 IP. Daniel Robert struck out the side in an inning of work.

Sam Huff had a hit and a walk. Bubba Thompson and Nick Solak each had hits.

Round Rock box score

Ivan Oviedo allowed two runs in 3.2 IP, striking out four. Kelvin Gonzalez struck out two in a scoreless inning of work.

Miguel Aparicio homered. Danyer Cueva had a hit. Jojo Blackmon had a hit and a walk.

ACL Rangers box score