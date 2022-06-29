Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

With Marcus Semien finally firing on all 8 cylinders the Rangers are once again flirting with .500.

Last night’s win saw Semien and Corey Seager flipped in the lineup, which resulted in five hits and six RBI’s.

The Rangers’ pitching prospects that many expected to take a big step forward in 2022 haven’t really been availing themselves of the opportunity.

Dane Dunning has started 19 consecutive games on the road without logging a win, which is kind of impressive.

The Rangers feel Leody Taveras has the potential to be an elite centerfielder, and where they position him is going to require an elite centerfielder to work.

It has been 10 years since Martin Perez’s MLB debut and his career hasn’t gone exactly as expected.