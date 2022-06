Texas Rangers lineup for June 29, 2022 against the Kansas City Royals: starting pitchers are Dane Dunning for the Rangers and Zack Greinke for the Royals.

Texas looks to sweep this three game series in Kansas City this afternoon. Texas also looks to try to get to .500 today for the first time since May 31, when they were 24-24.

The lineup:

Smith — 3B

Seager — SS

Semien — 2B

Garcia — RF

Calhoun — LF

Garver — DH

Lowe — 1B

Taveras — CF

Viloria — C

1:10 p.m. Central start time