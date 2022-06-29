36-38 - Rangers come up flat in 2-1 finale loss to Royals

The Texas Rangers scored once while the Kansas City Royals scored twice.

Poor Dane Dunning. The guy hasn’t won a road start during the Biden administration and today, results-orientally wise, he definitely pitched well enough to win one.

However, after scored a combined 18 runs in the first two games of this series in support of Martin Perez and Jon Gray — the Rangers pitchers who least need the support these days — today Texas came out and produced just one run for Dunning in the loss.

That’s 20 road starts and counting for Dunning and the Rangers do not have their sweep nor are they at .500.

Player of the Game: A Leody Taveras solo home run was the only thing that kept the Rangers from getting shut out by the Royals. It was Leody’s first dinger of the season and he also added a single (giving him two of the Rangers’ five hits on the day) and threw out a runner at home to keep the game close.

Up Next: The Rangers have the final day of June off before beginning July with a series in Flushing against the Mets. RHP Glenn Otto will make the start on Friday night against RHP Chris Bassitt.

The series-opening first pitch from Citi Field is scheduled for 6:10 pm CDT.