Minor league update for 6/2/22

For Down East, Robby Ahlstrom started, allowing one run on six hits in six innings of work, striking out four. Jose Corniell struck out two in three shutout innings.

Daniel Mateo was two for four with a homer. Marcus Smith had two hits and a walk. Cam Cauley had a hit, a walk and two stolen bases. Alejandro Osuna and Maximo Acosta each had hits. Ian Moller had two walks and a stolen base.

Down East box score

Luisangel Acuna homered for Hickory. Cody Freeman had a pair of hits. Chris Seise had a hit.

Hickory box score

Cole Ragans started for Frisco, allowing two runs in five innings of work, striking out six and walking two. Ezequiel Duran had two more doubles, giving him 24 for the season. Jonathan Ornelas and Blaine Crim each had hits.

Frisco box score

Round Rock had Jake Latz start, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks in 1.2 IP, striking out three. Jason Bahr struck out six in three innings, allowing one run on three hits and one walk. Jose Leclerc continued his rehab assignment with two scoreless innings. Daniel Robert threw a scoreless inning.

Leody Taveras doubled. Nick Solak had a hit and a walk.

Round Rock box score