Friday morning Rangers links

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers split their four-game series with the Rays after dropping game four yesterday afternoon.

Chris Woodward says that Taylor Hearn was feeling under the weather in the loss yesterday.

Kennedi Landry writes about the silver lining that was Marcus Semien’s first GLF homer.

And the DMN’s Joe Hoyt writes that Rangers’ new rookie Josh Smith has a sense of maturity beyond his years.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers start up a series tonight with the Mariners at 7:05. Happy Friday!